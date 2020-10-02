Higher Education Ministry recommends postponement of physical intakes at Malaysian public universities

The Ministry of Higher Education said all student registrations and classes could be shifted online. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 2 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) advised all public tertiary learning institutions to defer physical student intakes in view of growing Covid-19 cases.

It said all student registrations and classes could be shifted online.

“The decision to postpone the physical or face-to-face registration of the students involved must be made in order to preserve the well-being and safety of all students, university staff and all parties involved.

“For students who are on campus and are pursuing academic activities, they can remain on their respective campuses,” it said.

It urged all public universities to extend the needed assistance to the students affected.

The ministry also advised the same universities to suspend events and programmes that required gatherings.

It also said that it has proactively consulted with airlines to seek their cooperation in allowing students to reschedule flights they have already booked.

“As a result of these negotiations, airline companies have agreed to reschedule the flights for students until December 31.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded a jump to 260 new Covid-19 cases, which brings total cumulative cases to 11,484 with 138 deaths so far.