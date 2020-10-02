Azam Baki: MACC monitored by five independent panels to ensure transparency

Datuk Seri Azam Baki delivers a speech at University Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is monitored by five independent panels to ensure the agency is transparent with no intervention from any parties and assures the people’s confidence in it.

Its chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the first panel is the advisory panel, which is responsible for advising the agency on policies and procedures, while the second panel is an operational evaluation panel, which monitors MACC cases, including to give views on whether a case should be closed on re-evaluated.

The third panel is the prevention and inspection panel which provides advice on prevention and educational activities, while the fourth panel is the complaints committee, which monitors misconduct by MACC officers.

“MACC accepts any complaints involving the misconduct of our officers, and we will investigate,” he told Bernama in a special interview recently.

The fifth panel is the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) which looks at the MACC's annual performance and then presents it to the prime minister.

Azam said the independent panels, whose members are not government officers, could be categorised as the people’s representatives or watchdog against any misappropriation by MACC.

He said the society wants the MACC to serve efficiently, professionally and be fair in handling cases involving corruption and power abuse.

“I’m not saying that we are perfect in carrying out our job, but MACC will do its best to resolve any issues raised by the people, like in the case of river pollution and land encroachment,” he added.

The MACC celebrated its 53rd anniversary yesterday (Oct 1). It was established in 1967 and initially known as the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) before becoming an independent commission in 2009. — Bernama