Annuar Musa: PM to chair special Covid-19 meeting tomorrow

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be chairing a special meeting on Covid-19 tomorrow, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today after Malaysia recorded a high of 287 cases.

“Tomorrow, PM himself will chair a special Covid-19 meeting... may there be stern and immediate action tomorrow,” he tweeted this evening.

Today’s Covid-19 number is the highest new infections recorded in a single day to date since the virus outbreak in the country, surpassing the June 4 statistic of 277 cases.

BESOK YAB PM sendiri pengerusikan mesyuarat khas COVID19..Semoga Ada tindakan yg tegas dan segera esok... pic.twitter.com/aWapGTNf32 — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) October 2, 2020

Malaysia has had 11,771 positive cases with 1,540 currently active. The coronavirus has claimed 136 lives to date.

Yesterday’s statistics of 260 cases were equally alarming.

Several new clusters have formed in the last two days as many Malaysians returned to the peninsula from Sabah after its state election on September 26.

Four districts in Sabah have been put under targeted lockdown until October 12 and inter-district travel has been banned temporarily there.

However, the federal government has yet to impose similar travel restrictions in the peninsula, which is far more populated than the two states in Borneo.

Interstate travel picked up last month as Malaysians sought to stretch their legs and holiday domestically with its national borders largely closed to contain the coronavirus threat.

The government had imposed a nationwide movement control order that was effectively a lockdown on March 18 which lasted nearly three months.

It eased up on restrictions starting from June, allowing certain sectors to reopen and to enable the country’s large small and medium enterprises to recover.