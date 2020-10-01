Former DBKL executive director Mahadi Che Ngah appointed as new KL mayor

Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah is the new Kuala Lumpur mayor. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 ― Former Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) executive director (Planning) Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah has been appointed as the 13th Kuala Lumpur mayor for a two-year tenure effective today.

Federal Territories Ministry’s secretary (Socio Economic Division) Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain has been appointed as Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president, also effective for two years from the same date.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa when announcing the appointment said Mahadi replaced Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, while Muhammad Azmi replaced Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

Annuar said the appointment of Mahadi as the 13th KL mayor received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in accordance with Part II, Section 4 (2) of the Federal Capital Act 1960.

“His 36 years of service in DBKL provides an advantage in terms of knowledge, skills as well as in-depth experience related to city management as well as Kuala Lumpur City planning policies,” he said at a press conference, here today.

Annuar said Mahadi will receive his appointment letter tomorrow at DBKL.

As for Muhammad Azmi, Annuar said his appointment as PPj president was approved by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Public Service Department (PSD).

“As he is a senior official in this ministry, the appointment process is being managed by the Public Service Commission and PSD,” he said.

Annuar also expressed his appreciation to Nor Hisham and Aminuddin for their dedicated services while leading DBKL and PPj. ― Bernama