Fahmi Fadzil says staff at Lembah Pantai office positive for Covid-19 after returning from Sabah

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters after the launch of Lembah Pantai Work and Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said he has temporarily closed his service centre here as a precaution after one employee tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said the staff member returned from Sabah on September 25 and is now in Hospital Sungai Buloh for isolation and treatment.

“According to the SOP (standard operating procedures) by the MOH (Ministry of Health) and the Lembah Pantai district health office and seeing as my staff had close contact with us, this morning all my staff and I went to the Tanglin health clinic to get screened for Covid-19,” said Fahmi.

“We will then quarantine ourselves for as long as Lembah Pantai health office tells us to.”

Fahmi said his service centre will be closed for the time being while sanitisation and disinfection will be done this evening.

The lawmaker said constituents who needed assistance could still reach him and his office via Facebook and email.

The Health Ministry began issuing home surveillance orders to returnees from Sabah starting September 27, but would release them after a second negative Covid-19 result.

Yesterday, Malaysia added another 101 cases, the bulk of which are from Sabah. As of now the total number of infected in Malaysia is 11,135 with 134 deaths.