Covid-19: ‘Lockdown’ in Sabah this Friday fake news, says National Security Council

Armed Forces personnel patrol Petaling Jaya Old Town that is now under lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in this file picture taken on May 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Sabahans have been told not to believe news being circulated that there will be a ‘lockdown’ throughout the state this Friday.

The state chapter of the National Security Council (MKN), in a Facebook posting today, said only four districts — Semporna, Lahad Datu, Tawau dan Kunak have been placed under the Targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO).

“As for the other districts, the matter is only at proposal level,” it said.

Fake news stating that the entire state would be placed under a possible lockdown this Friday has been circulating on social media.

The government implemented TEMCO in the four districts, involving 962,661 residents, beginning 12.01am yesterday until October 12. — Bernama