Bukit Aman CID chief: Property crimes contributed to 1.2 million cases investigated between 2009 and 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Federal police revealed today that property crime contributed to some 1.2 million cases or 81 per cent of the national crime index for a period of 11 years between 2009 and 2019.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed also revealed that violent crime — such as rape, murder, armed robberies, gang robberies and voluntarily causing hurt — made up the remaining 19 per cent or 290,691 cases.

A total of 1,493,614 cases were investigated by the department between 2009 and 2019, Huzir disclosed.

He also said overall cases recorded between 2009 and 2019 has seen a downward trend of some 11,000 cases annually, attributed to strong police crackdown on crime and the use of the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) as a deterrent.

“As you can see back in 2009, we recorded 42,365 cases involving violent crime compared to 16,170 such cases in 2019.

“For property crime, a total of 170,313 cases were recorded in 2009, compared to 67,105 cases in 2019,” he told a press conference on the department’s crime index accomplishment here.

According to Huzir, motorcycle theft made up the majority of motor vehicle theft at 464,446 cases or 72.3 per cent.

“In 2009, a total of 40,864 motorcycle thefts were recorded whereas a total of 19,608 similar cases were recorded last year.

“Overall, a total of 641,981 cases or 53 per cent of cases reported fell under the property crime category,” he added.

As for violent crimes, Huzir said unarmed gang robberies made up the bulk of violent crimes committed at 146,552 cases or 44.3 per cent, with 66 per cent or 191,349 overall violent crime cases falling in the robberies category.

Explaining further, Huzir said the high number of motor vehicle thefts could be attributed to criminals ‘cannibalising’ said motor vehicles for spare parts or to be exported overseas.

He also revealed that Selangor remained the top contributor of criminal cases reported due to its large population and land area.