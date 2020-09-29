Senior minister vows action against responsible parties after concrete slab falls on car on SUKE

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the parapet or concrete slab mishap at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) project on Sept 19.

Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the ministry would decide on the suitable actions after it receives the full report on the incident so it can be a lesson to all.

“I hope CIDB (Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board) and DOSH (Department of Occupational Safety and Health) will complete the report as soon as possible,” he told reporters after launching the Works Department Strategic Plan 2021-2025 here, today.

In the 5.45 incident, a 25-year-old woman was nearly killed after one-sq metre concrete slab from a construction site of SUKE fell on her Proton Saga BLM at the Middle Ring Road 2. She suffered injuries on her left arm.

DOSH is probing three aspects namely safety, construction activities and quality of construction structures.

Investigations are being carried out under the Occupational Safety and Health Act and CIDB Act. The project developer Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) also stopped construction works immediately after the incident. — Bernama



