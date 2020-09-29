Sarawak Forestry Corporation wildlife team rescues 48 croc eggs, capture 2.7m long crocodile in Kuala Baram

The crocodile captured at the farm in Kuala Baram. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Sept 29 — The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) rescued 48 crocodile eggs last Sunday and captured a crocodile in Kuala Baram here yesterday.

SFC said both operations were carried out following public tip off from members of the public.

“Last Saturday, we received a phone call from a farm-worker, saying that he sighted a huge crocodile at the farm.

“During the first operation, our SWAT team did not find any crocodile but spotted 48 crocodile eggs.

However, the next day (Sept 28) they managed to capture a 2.78 metre long crocodile using the hook and line method. The eggs and crocodile were later handed over to a crocodile farm in Kuala Baram for further action,” said SFC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a man surrendered a python he found at his own house while another man from Long Selaan handed over Bornean gibbon to SFC Miri Regional Office (MRO).

Both animals surrendered will be kept safe at MRO before releasing it to the wild.

Crocodiles and python are protected species whereas Bornean gibbon or Wak-wak is totally protected under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.

CEO of SFC, who is also the Controller of Wild Life, Zolkipli Mohamad Aton expressed his utmost gratitude to the public for their act of consciousness in protecting our wildlife. He again emphasised it is better to keep wild animals undisturbed in the wild as part of the ecosystems.

“What if they become endangered and extinct, our future generations will blame us for not protecting and conserving this precious heritage. Therefore, we all must play our roles in conserving the existence of our wildlife.”

Anyone who has information on illegal wildlife activities is urged to call SFC hotlines at Kuching (019-8859996, 013-8110150), Sibu (019-8883561), Bintulu (019-8223449, 019-8332737), or Miri (019-8224566, 019-8290994). — Borneo Post