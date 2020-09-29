Sabah's new CM Hajiji seen as ‘good guy’ in state politics

Datuk Hajiji Noor (left) receives his letter of appointment as Sabah chief minister from the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Sabah’s new chief minister, Datuk Hajiji Md Noor, is not well known outside of the state and in national politics, and appears not to have significant critics.

Hajiji, 65, is of Bajau Sama ethnicity and has been a low-profile but solid presence in Sabah’s political scene since 1990, when he became the Sulaman assemblyman on a United Sabah National Alliance (Usno) ticket; Usno later got absorbed into Umno.

“People think he’s a good guy, humble, modest and gets along with everybody. He has few political enemies,” said a political insider.

With his humble beginnings as the second of three children in a seasonal farming and fishing community, Hajiji stayed close to his hometown of Tuaran and later started a career in media as an RTM radio announcer in 1976.

The father of four received a state scholarship to study Community Economic Development and Human Services in the United States and later entered the civil service as a Customs officer.

He then became a full-time politician, holding positions such as political secretary to former deputy prime minister, the late Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba; a Bank Rakyat director; and a number of assistant ministerial positions.

He served as an assistant youth and sports minister and had stints in the Industrial Development and Finance ministries during the BN state government starting in 1994 before being appointed as the state local government and housing minister in 2004 under then chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

After the 2018 general election, Hajiji led the majority of Sabah BN elected representatives and leaders out of Umno into Bersatu.

He was also among the 32 assemblymen who backed Musa in the attempted takeover on July 29 which triggered events leading to the state polls.

Following the recent win of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, in which Bersatu was one of seven parties, Hajiji was named its chosen candidate after a day-and-half of negotiations.