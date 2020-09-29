Ismail Sabri: 82 arrested for breaching RMCO

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR,, Sept 29 — The police arrested 82 people yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Authorities detained them in the course of inspecting 55,086 locations nationwide for compliance, he said.

He said 75 were issued with compounds while the rest were remanded for further investigations.

“Among the offenses were failing to observe physical distancing (46), failure to wear a face mask (23), businesses failing to record patron details (12) and pub and nightclub activities (1),” he said in a statement today.

The minister also said security personnel from the ongoing Ops Benteng arrested 29 undocumented migrants and two smugglers for attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

“The government will take stern action against any party that tries entering Malaysian borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten our border control especially, especially in the illegal pathways,” he said.

From May 1 to yesterday, 7,389 people have been arrested as a result of this operation.

Ismail Sabri also said enforcers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) conducted 948 special inspections on businesses for compliance and warned 15 for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP).