E-census online pre-registration ends Sept 30, says census commissioner

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — The first phase of pre-registration for the online Population and Housing Census 2020 (e-Census) will end at 11.59pm tomorrow.

Census 2020 commissioner, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said those who have pre-registered and received the Invitation Code (IC), and those who have obtained the IC from e-Census clinics could fill in the e-Census until 11.59pm, October 6.

“For those who have yet to receive the IC, the Statistics Department will assist in matching the address and provide the IC as soon as possible.

“The department will also contact those who reach out to us via hotline or other official platforms to ensure they will be able to complete the e-Census,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir, who is also the Chief Statistician, said among the reasons for unsuccessful pre-registration was that home address matching could not be done in the e-Census system because the information provided was incomplete or too general.

“Unsuccessful pre-registration is also due to differences in the reported addresses in terms of spelling, writing method, abbreviation and not following the standard address format.

“Those who were unable to fill in the e-Census will be interviewed face-to-face from October 7 to 24,” he added.

The Statistics Department also welcomes the public to contact its hotline at 1-800-88-7720 or e-mail to [email protected] if they encounter any problem pertaining to Census 2020. — Bernama