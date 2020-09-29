Bursa website hit by technical glitch but trading unaffected

Previously, on July 16, trading on Bursa was halted at 3.30pm as the regulator encountered a technical issue, and trading only resumed the following day at 9am. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The official website of stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia Bhd is currently experiencing a technical glitch, which started approximately at mid-morning today.

The sudden and temporary malfunction, however, does not impact the trading of stocks.

“The Bursa website is facing a technical issue. A team is working to fix it,” a representative from Bursa’s communications department told Bernama when contacted.

Previously, on July 16, trading on Bursa was halted at 3.30pm as the regulator encountered a technical issue, and trading only resumed the following day at 9am. — Bernama