USM administrative assistant charged with 52 counts of graft totalling RM135,445.90

Universiti Sains Malaysia assistant administrative officer Zurina Abdul Hamid is led to the Sessions Court in Butterworth September 28, 2020. — Picture By Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 28 — A Universiti Sains Malaysia administrative assistant was charged with 52 counts of graft involving a total sum of RM135,445.90 at the Sessions Court here this morning.

Zurina Abdul Hamid, 43, claimed trial to all 52 charges for allegedly using her position to obtain gratification at the USM Sports and Recreation Centre sometime between December 31 in 2013 and December 15 in 2017.

She allegedly used her position in USM to submit delivery orders and invoices for official orders from TZP Ventures, a company she owned, for payment of supplies and services for office and sports equipment.

The first case involved a sum totalling RM5,000 while the second case involved three charges amounting to RM17,115.

In the third case, she was charged with 16 charges involving a total sum of RM34,706.50 while in the fourth case, she faces 32 charges amounting RM78,009.40.

Charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, she faces a jail term of not more than 20 years, a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Azlan Basri offered a bail sum of RM73,000 for all charges, asked for her passport to be impounded and that she reports to the MACC Penang headquarters once a month.

However, Zurina’s counsel, S. Meharaj, asked for a lower bail sum and told the court that the accused has health issues.

“Her husband works as a bank clerk, they have four children and an elderly mother with chronic diseases,” he told the court when asking for a lower bail sum.

He also told the court that Zurina might be suspended from her position in USM as her case was referred to the USM disciplinary board.

Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid allowed her bail of RM24,000 in one surety and ordered for her passport to be impounded.

He also ordered her to report to the MACC Penang headquarters in the first week of each month.

He then fixed November 4 for mention of the case.