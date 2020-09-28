Perlis MB undergoes Covid-19 home quarantine

Datuk Seri Azlan Man said that he underwent a Covid-19 screening test at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) this morning.— Bernama pic

KANGAR, Sept 28 — Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has confirmed that he is currently undergoing home quarantine voluntarily after returning from Sabah on September 26.

Azlan said that he underwent a Covid-19 screening test at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) this morning.

“Yes, I am currently on home quarantine since arriving in Perlis on September 26 from Sabah. The health staff advised me to observe home isolation orders,” he said when contacted here today.

Previously, the media reported that individuals arriving from Sabah were required to undergo the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) rules and wear a quarantine bracelet until October 10.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported to have said that there was a need to implement Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures on individuals with a travel history from Sabah to monitor the risk of infection transmission among these individuals. — Bernama