Penang police seek public help in locating two men reported missing

NIBONG TEBAL, Sept 28 — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men reported missing in the Simpang Ampat area, here, last November and in July, this year and to this day have not been found.

According to a police statement, the first man Azli Majid, 42, working part-time at a golf club near Bukit Gantung, George Town, near here, was reported missing last November 18 after he went out on a dark purple Yahama Ego motorcycle with the vehicle registration number PNX940.

“From the information gathered from his mother, the man is a mental patient and had left the house carrying a suitcase without informing his destination. The victim’s family tried to find him and called his phone but until today, have not heard from him,” it said today.

The second man, Shalee Noi, 46, was reported missing since July 2 after telling his wife he had gone to a Siamese temple in the area to calm down and left their car near a police station.

The man’s wife had tried to contact him since he left the house but to no avail and lodged a police report.

Those with information on the two men can contact Sergeant Rosdhi Mohd Sali at 04-5887300 or 012-5764190. — Bernama