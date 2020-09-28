In Johor, father of three gets two years’ jail for abusing son

The accused G. Viswanathan (left) being escorted by a policeman to the Johor Baru Sessions Court in Johor Baru today on charges of abusing his son about three years ago. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 28 — A 39-year-old man was today sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here on the charge of abusing his son, which resulted in physical injury three years ago.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun sentenced G. Viswanathan after examining the evidence presented by the prosecution.

According to the charge sheet, Viswanathan, a private sector worker in Singapore, had abused the 13-year-old boy to the point of injury from February to August 2017 at a house in Jalan Camar, Taman Perling.

At that time, Viswanathan was the legal guardian with custody of the child.

The father of three was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which was punishable under Section 3 (1) of the same Act by a fine of up to RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad prosecuted while lawyer Mathan Anandaram represented Viswanathan.

Mathan subsequently requested a stay of execution pending an appeal of the decision to the High Court.

Kamarudin agreed but increased the bail amount to RM40,000 with two sureties, and ordered Viswanathan to surrender his passport to the court.