Hearing of Apandi Ali’s suit against Kit Siang begins April next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The High Court here has set new dates to hear former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s RM10 million suit against DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang for allegedly defaming him in an article on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar fixed April 5 to 9 next year for the trial after lawyer M. Visvanathan, representing Mohamed Apandi, informed the court that Lim could not be present in court today as he had recently travelled to Sabah and is now under quarantine due to Covid-19.

The court had previously fixed today to Sept 30 and Oct 1 to 2 for the trial.

Earlier, the judge proposed for witnesses subpoenaed by Mohamed Apandi in the case to testify first, as the court had initially set this week for hearing.

However, lawyer Rayveni Asogan, representing Lim, told the court that his client wanted to be present in court and listen to the witnesses’ testimony.

The court also fixed Feb 3 next year for further case management.

Rayveni, when met after the court proceeding, confirmed that Lim is under quarantine for 14 days following his return from Sabah for the state election.

On July 5, 2019, Mohamed Apandi sued Lim and stated in his statement of claim that on May 6, 2019, Lim had written and caused to be published an article entitled ‘Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia’s on the road to integrity’ in Malaysiakini.

He claimed that the alleged libellous words in the article meant that he was involved in crime and had abetted in the 1MDB financial scandal, was a person with no morals and integrity, was unethical and had abused his power when he was the AG.

Mohamed Apandi who was the AG from July 27, 2015, to June 4, 2018, contended that the libellous words were untrue and written with the intention of tarnishing his image and credibility as a former Malaysian AG for cheap publicity.

He is seeking aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as RM10 million in general damages, an injunction to prevent Lim and/or his agents from publishing the alleged defamatory words again and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama