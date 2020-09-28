Former CM believes Hajiji can bring development to Sabah

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said Hajiji, who is also the Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) liaison chief, is a widely experienced political figure. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Salleh Said Keruak believes Sulaman State Assemblyman, Datuk Hajiji Noor is capable of leading the Sabah government’s administration well to develop the state.

‘’I am confident he (Hajiji) is capable of taking Sabah to a better era of development,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

Earlier, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) were in concert when they picked Hajiji as the candidate to become the 16th Chief Minister of Sabah.

The announcement was made by Hajiji himself, who is also Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, in a media conference after a closed-door meeting with leaders of GRS.

Hajiji, the incumbent Sulaman State Assemblyman since 1990, had successfully defended the seat after winning with a majority of 3,099 at the Sabah state election on Saturday.

He is expected to take his oath of office as the Chief Minister of Sabah at Istana Negeri tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee regarded Hajiji as the most suitable candidate to head the state government.

‘’Datuk Hajiji is very experienced in administration, is accepted by all strata of society and has leadership qualities as a political leader,’’ he told Bernama. — Bernama