Gotong royong, cooking activities at Temporary Evacuation Centres prohibited during floods, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Duties) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof during a press conference after chairing the Central Disaster Management Committee Meeting at Bangunan Perdana Putra September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — Gotong royong cooking activities are prohibited at the Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) during floods to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Duties) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

It is one of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the management of flood victims that will be implemented in PPS in the future, apart from tents being distanced and disinfection process done periodically, he said.

He said flood victims and PPS staff must undergo body temperature checks and register with the MySejahtera application while those with symptoms would be isolated before being referred to the Ministry of Health.

“Members of the public are prohibited from visiting the PPS and every PPS will be marked to ensure physical distancing is complied with,” he said in a press conference after chairing the Central Disaster Management Committee Meeting here today.

Mohd Redzuan said during the floods, rescue personnel would use personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.

“This PPE proposal will be tabled to the National Security Council (MKN) to be adopted by the frontline team on duty during the floods,” he said. — Bernama