EPF offices and counters to shut during TEMCO in Lahad Datu and Tawau starting tomorrow

EPF urged all members and employers to utilise its online services such as the i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), which will operate as usual. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will temporarily close its offices and counters in two Sabah districts from tomorrow until further notice.

The two affected districts are Lahad Datu and Tawau, which were among four areas in the east Malaysian state where the federal government is imposing a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) effective from midnight until October 12.

The other two areas are Kunak and Semporna on the east coast. All four areas recorded a total of 1,195 Covid-19 cases from September 1 to 27.

“With regards to the above, all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at the Lahad Datu and Tawau offices will be cancelled with immediate effect.

“Members who have made appointments to visit the Lahad Datu and Tawau offices during the TEMCO period will have to reschedule their appointments after the order is lifted,” EPF said in a statement today.

EPF urged all members and employers to utilise its online services such as the i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), which will operate as usual.

“Payment for contributions can still be made through internet banking or over the counter at registered bank agents.

“Members and employers are advised to obtain information only from the EPF’s official channels,” the fund said.

EPF account holders can contact the EPF Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 for further clarification.