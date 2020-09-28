Covid-19 screening: Civil Defence Force ready to mobilise more members to KLIA, KLIA2, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said 50 personnel were currently on duty at the airports and with more than 4,000 members, more personnel could be mobilised to the two terminals. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) is ready to mobilise more personnel to assist in coordinating Covid-19 screening on individuals returning from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said 50 personnel were currently on duty at the airports and with more than 4,000 members, more personnel could be mobilised to the two terminals.

“APM as a frontliner is ready to help and if needed, we will send more personnel there because we have sufficient manpower,” he told reporters after chairing a Central Disaster Management Committee Meeting, here, today.

He was responding to public complaints on congestion at the airport terminals during the Covid-19 screening on individuals arriving from Sabah.

On Saturday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said individuals returning from Sabah must undergo Covid-19 screening at the entry points starting yesterday until October 10.

Mohd Redzuan said using its own assets, APM could also assist in sending persons under investigation and persons under surveillance to hospitals or quarantine centres. — Bernama