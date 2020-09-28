Bentong MP urges Pahang to take a leaf from Selangor and set up river agency

The DAP federal lawmaker suggested the Pahang government form an agency to holistically manage its state water resources, including from rivers, lakes, ponds, and mining pools, similar to the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Pahang government could learn a thing or two from Selangor on the holistic management of its water resources to avoid future problems, Bentong MP Wong Tack said today.

The DAP federal lawmaker suggested the Pahang government form an agency to holistically manage its state water resources, including from rivers, lakes, ponds, and mining pools, similar to the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS).

“Under the state of Pahang constitution, rivers are under the control of the state authority. In light of the importance of Pahang and Bentong rivers, the Pahang state government should seriously consider setting up an agency or river board to ensure effective and holistic management of water resources in the state” he said in a statement.

He noted that the Pahang district of Bentong — which is also in his constituency — is famous for its multitudes of rivers, rolling hills and waterfalls and for supplying raw water to the Kelau Dam and the town of Karak.

However, Wong expressed concern that the current rate of rapid development due to Bentong’s proximity to the Klang Valley may cause future pollution of Pahang’s precious water resources.

He noted Pahang’s water resources are also piped to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya and urged for preventive measures.