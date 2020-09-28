As politicians deal behind closed doors, Sabahans take to KK streets to press governor for decision (VIDEO)

Demonstrators hold handmade placards in Kota Kinabalu demanding Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin decide quickly their next chief minister on September 28, 2020. — Picture from social media

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Flash mobs critical of Tun Juhar Mahiruddin descended on the streets of Sabah’s capital city here earlier today, demanding the Yang Dipertua Negeri speed up the appointment of their new state chief minister.

It had been two days since the state elections ended and Sabahans were getting restless with the political negotiations that left them without a proper head of government.

Ashaari Jaafar who claimed to represent the voices of the youth and Sabahans, said the demonstration was organised to demand Juhar carry out his constitutional duty as the head of state, more commonly called the TYT.

“We want to urge the TYT to carry out his responsibility because we have carried out our duty,” he said, referring to voters casting their ballots last Saturday.

“We have no intention to belittle the TYT, but we hope the TYT will now be able to execute his constitutional duty and speed up the process to form a new state government,” he added.

Ashaari said the demonstrators were expressing their concerns over the political stalemate that was slowing down decisive action in tackling the rising number of Covid-19 cases and delaying infrastructural development in Sabah.

Police officers monitoring the situation in Gaya street after flash mob protesters held small demonstrations around the capital this afternoon in Kota Kinabalu September 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The demonstrators numbering about 100 carried handwritten placards and posters to vent their dissatisfactions.

Their handwritten messages were mostly in Malay and read “Hajiji is our choice”, “TYT is unfair”, “Where is the parliamentary democracy”, “TYT is power hungry”, and “TYT where is the decision”.

Chants of “tolak TYT” or “reject the TYT” were also heard during the demonstrations that lasted a few short minutes before the police took action against them.

Videos of the demonstrations later spread on social media.

Small groups of demonstrators making similar demands were also spotted along the touristy Gaya Street, Nenas Roundabout and Merdeka Square here before being dispersed by police.

By 3pm, the protestors around the city disappeared as anti-riot police dressed moved moved in.

When contacted, Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji told Malay Mail that police arrived at the scene around 2pm and instructed the protestors to disperse, which they did peaceably.

“There were no arrests as those gathering had left the area after being instructed by police.

“But we are currently investigating the case under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said.