Institutions of higher learning urged to postpone registration, return of students from red zone areas

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad poses for a photo at her office in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — The Higher Education Ministry wants all institutions of higher learning (IPT) to postpone the return of their students, as well as registration of new students, from red zone areas at their respective campuses, which is scheduled to start next month.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said the registration and learning process for the affected students could be done online.

“The students can return to their respective campuses in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) after the situation recovers," she said in a statement which was issued following the increase in Covid-19 cases in several districts in the country.

For students who are not from the red zone areas, she said, they are to enrol during the specified dates as stated in the academic calendar of the respective IPT.

She said all IPTs had also been instructed to ensure the implementation of academic activities on campus is in compliance with the prescribed SOPs and priority given to safety measures.

Students are also advised to continue to take preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing of face mask and to observe physical distancing, she added. — Bernama