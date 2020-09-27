Azmin: Sabah electoral win shows public’s confidence in Muhyiddin as PM

Perikatan Nasional information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin (seated, left) speaks to Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Sabah state election, which was won by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance, reflects the public’s confidence in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, PN information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin also said that the state election results showed Sabahans as choosing to strengthen the ties between the federal government and state government, saying that they had shown maturity in upholding the spirit of federalism for the sake of Sabah’s prosperity and the people’s wellbeing.

“The mandate given by Sabahans clearly proves that the public chooses a state government that is caring, inclusive and guarantees state sovereignty and the safety of the people.

“This result also proves the public’s confidence towards YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership as prime minister and the consensus and cooperation in Perikatan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah,” he said in a statement.

Azmin said Perikatan Nasional will take on the mandate of governing Sabah to generate development efforts and also take steps for the economy post the Covid-19 pandemic, further saying that both Sabah and Sabahans would enjoy “inclusive, equal and quality development” in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision.

Yesterday, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that Muhyiddin leads claimed early victory after taking 37 seats for a simple majority in the 73-seat contest in the Sabah state elections.

Azmin’s statement comes just days after political rival PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed on September 23 to have sufficient numbers to form a new federal government.

Muhyiddin had, however, on September 23 said he is still the prime minister of Malaysia, while Anwar’s planned meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had been postponed after the ruler was admitted to the National Heart Institute.

On September 25, palace comptroller Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin was reported saying that the Agong will not be taking any meeting for a week as he has been advised by his doctors to remain in the hospital for that period for observation.