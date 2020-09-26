Shafie chooses to get in line despite priority from EC

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie (left) queueing up like other voters to cast his vote for Bugaya at SK Bubul. — Borneo Post pic

SEMPORNA, Sept 26 — Despite being given priority by the staff of the Election Commission (EC) to enter the voting room, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal still chose to follow the queue like any other voters.

He arrived at 8.08am at the SK Bubul polling centre, accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Suryani Shuib, to fulfil the voting obligation for the Bugaya seat.

Shafie, who was approached by reporters covering the historic day, looked calm and had a chance to socialise with everyone at the polling station, and even lined up behind other voters despite being given priority by the EC.

He said the number of voters who came out seemed to be slightly less than the previous election.

“Usually, the number of voters has reached 70 per cent this time, but it is likely that it is a little late and decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope the target is achieved and for those who are eligible to vote to immediately fulfil their duty as Malaysians to choose the leader they hope for,” he said.

According to him, although it is known voters from overseas find it difficult to come back for the poll, it is understood that some of them also have the opportunity to come back today.

“I got a message from those working abroad to attend on election day, as a candidate I am very grateful and hope they arrive safely and return to work,” he said.

Commenting on the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, he said yesterday, an action was taken to issue self-quarantine instructions and worked from home for 14 days to all state administrative staff in Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau districts.

“The move is because the four districts are classified as red areas and will ensure that control can be improved in an effort to break the chain of epidemics,” he said. — Borneo Post