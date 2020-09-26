Sabah election: Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking votes in Penampang

Warisan deputy president and Moyog candidate Darell Leiking speaks while campaigning in Moyog, Sabah September 20, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PENAMPANG, Sept 26 ― The Warisan deputy president contesting in the Moyog state Datuk Darell Leiking cast his ballot in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sugud, Penampang at 9.40am this morning.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the Penampang Member of Parliament and former International Trade and Industry minister said he was pleased that the Election Commission (EC) has handled the polling process well.

“We hope for the best for this election and hope that we don’t face any problems and I think everybody is following the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“It is good that the Election Commission is conducting it well,” he said.

Leiking is facing Joseph Suleiman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Marcel Annol (LDP), Nicholas [email protected] (PCS), Robert Richard Foo (Independent), Vinson [email protected] (Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah) and John Chryso Masabal (PBS).

The state election is held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on July 30 after his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed he had enough majority to form a new state government. ― Bernama