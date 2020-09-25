TEMCO imposed on flats in Alor Setar due to high Covid-19 risk

A general view of the Tongkang Yard flats in Alor Setar September 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The National Security Council has decided to implement a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in an area located at Alor Setar, Kedah, due to the high-number of Covid-19 cases still occurring there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this follows the conclusion of the administrative EMCO in the Kota Setar district which began on September 11 and ends today.

“However as of yesterday the risk assessment undertaken by Health Ministry personnel has determined there are still high-risk spots within the district, with the highest being the Tongkang Yard Flats in Seberang Perak,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said 94 residents in the locality have been screened, with nine from five homes testing positive for the pandemic.

“The TEMCO in the Tongkang Yard Flats will enable the authorities to conduct a second screening to mitigate Covid-19’s spread.

“To this, the nearby SK Sungai Korok Lama will also be closed starting tomorrow until October 9. The police and Armed Forces will conduct movement control in the locality to ensure all residents obey the standard operating procedures and home quarantine order,” he said.

Meanwhile the police arrested 78 people nationwide yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order, of which 74 were compounded while four were remanded.

“The offences include not wearing face masks, leaving home without good reason in restricted movement control areas, pub and nightclub activities, failure to provide equipment to record one’s details when entering premises, premises operating without permission, social distancing, and the arrest of undocumented migrants,” Ismail said.

The police-led compliance task force conducted 56,484 inspections yesterday, involving 3,109 teams and 13,411. Approximately 3,662 supermarkets, 4,766 restaurants, 1,365 hawkers, 1,191 factories, 3,767 banks, and 756 government offices were inspected.

The authorities also monitored 1,105 land transportation terminals, 224 water transportation terminals, and serta 128 air transportation terminals.