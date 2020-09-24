Shafie confident of Warisan Plus’ victory in state polls this Saturday

Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said he was confident of Warisan Plus’ victory based on the voices of the people on the ground. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 ― Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal is confident of Warisan Plus’ victory in the coming state election which will take place this Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Shafie, who is the caretaker chief minister, said he was confident of Warisan Plus’ victory based on the voices of the people on the ground.

He said that there were also prediction as to how many seats Warisan and its allies consisting of Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) would win.

“But I do not want to be complacent. We must continue to work hard,” he said after attending a dialogue session with youth members from the Sabah Unity Movement at Tanjung Lipat, near here today.

Shafie also said he was excited with the movement and moved by how the people were working so hard together to promote Warisan.

“Even people who were former ministers before and are not elected as candidates are going around and telling people to vote for Warisan,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that he has the majority to form the new federal government, Shafie declined to respond to the matter, saying that he only had two days left to focus on the election.

“I am here to win the election in Sabah. Let me focus. We want support for Warisan in Sabah,” he said.

A total of 73 State Legislative Assembly seats will be contested in the coming state election this Saturday.

Also present at the dialogue were Warisan candidate for Moyog, Datuk Darell Leiking who is also Penampang MP and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. ― Borneo Post