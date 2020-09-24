Muhyiddin: I’m a non-extraordinary PM up against extraordinary challenges

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a meet-the-people gathering at Taman Mawar in Sandakan September 24, 2020. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 24 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has asked the people to be united behind the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in its struggle to give the country a better future.

“It’s not that I’m an extraordinary PM, but I face extraordinary challenges like dealing with Covid-19 and its impact on our economy.

“So, I need to make extraordinary decisions. That’s why we took extraordinary actions.

“I’m also aware that the people’s well-being will be affected if we don’t take extraordinary decisions,” he said at a meet-the-people gathering at Taman Mawar here today.

Malaysia has been acknowledged as among the countries most successful in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, and for the government’s efforts in implementing various economic stimulus programmes worth almost RM300 billion to help the people who have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

The prime minister reminded the people of Sabah that the PN government was not a “coloniser” but cared for everyone.

He said although PN consists of peninsula-based parties and partners like BN, it has the same objective as its Sabah-based partners like PBS, that is to ensure the future of the people and the coming generations.

“The PN government is concerned over the problems of the people. This government always has the interests of the people at heart.

“We want to strengthen the security aspect in Sabah so that there is no threat to Sabah’s sovereignty...we (PN government) will also boost development,” he added.

Meanwhile, at a meet-the-people session in Kampung Sim-Sim here, Muhyiddin denied that the government had withdrawn allocations for repairing 24 bridges in water villages after taking over federal power from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He dismissed the Opposition’s allegation and showed a letter from the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department to prove that the allocations would be channelled to the Sandakan Municipal Council.

“I did not ask for the allocations to be withdrawn (after PN took over the government). Checks have been made with the ICU and a RM4.2 million allocation has been approved,” said Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman.

At the ceremony, Muhyiddin handed over the letter, signed by ICU director-general Datuk Nor Azri Zulfakar, to Sandakan Area Fishermen’s Association chairman Shaiful Bahari Muin. ― Bernama