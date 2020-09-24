IGP: Police to ramp up compliance monitoring following rise in Covid-19 cases

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says he has instructed the compliance teams to detain or compound those who violated the SOP without compromise. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― The police will ramp up compliance monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said he had instructed the compliance teams to detain or compound those who violated the SOP without compromise.

“The increase in Covid-19 cases in the country has caused concern to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who has instructed me to tighten RMCO SOP compliance control,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Abdul Hamid, members of the security forces including those involved in Ops Beteng were also reminded not to become complacent, and directed to increase patrols to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country. ― Bernama