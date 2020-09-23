Water issue in Kelantan cannot be resolved in a blink of an eye, says deputy MB

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (left) said the biggest problem facing the state’s water concessionaire is to change the old pipes which would require a huge allocation and could only be resolved at least in another five years. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Sept 23 — The Kelantan government called on the people in the state to understand that the state’s water issues cannot be solved in a blink of an eye or instantly.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the biggest problem facing the state’s water concessionaire, Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), is to change the old pipes which would require a huge allocation and could only be resolved at least in another five years.

“Changing the pipes takes a long time and involves a huge allocation, which we are now working on and this is what we are working on. It cannot be solved next week and it will take billions of ringgit for us to solve the problem.

“Our previous budget was RM2 billion to change the pipes,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting here today.

He said this in response to complaints from the people in the state who are still facing problems to get clean water supply.

Mohd Amar thanked the federal government for the RM7 billion allocation to Kelantan to address the water problem in the state.

“We built water plants, but when the plants are ready, the pipes cannot withstand the strong water pressure causing the pipes to burst,” he said.

On the increase in the arrest of drug addicts and drug seizures in the state, he said it proved that the efforts by the authorities were effective. — Bernama