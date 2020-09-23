Sarawak CM says GPS still backing Muhyiddin as PM

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg questioned Anwar’s calculation of MPs whom he claimed supported him to form a government. — Bernama pic

SERIAN, Sept 23 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today reiterated Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, denying speculation of the pact switching its support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Abang Johari said there is no change in GPS’s stance, and questioned the PKR president’s calculation of MPs whom he claimed supported him to form a government.

“As I have said in my Malaysia Day’s address on September 16 in Sibu, GPS is behind Muhyiddin as the prime minister,” he told reporters after attending a meet-the-people session at SJK Chung Hua multipurpose hall here.

“I don’t know how Anwar calculated the numbers of MPs supporting him,” he added, saying he does not know whether Anwar had included the 18 MPs from GPS as his supporters.

Earlier today, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing also dismissed rumours GPS was now supporting Anwar.

Similarly, the claim was also rubbished by Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In a hurriedly called press conference at the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, Anwar claimed to have majority support of MPs to form a government, and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, when asked to list down the exact number of MPs supporting him, Anwar refused to do so pending the audience with the Agong.