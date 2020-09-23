PM: Anwar must prove he has the numbers, Perikatan stays the government until then

In a statement acknowledging Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim this afternoon, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the latter’s assertion must be validated through ‘processes and procedures set under the Federal Constitution’. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he remained the prime minister and Perikatan Nasional was still the government until Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can substantiate his claim of securing a large enough majority to take over.

In a statement acknowledging Anwar’s claim this afternoon, Muhyiddin said the latter’s assertion must be validated through “processes and procedures set under the Federal Constitution”.

“Until proven otherwise, the Perikatan Nasional government still stands strong, and I am the legitimate prime minister,” the Pagoh MP said.

MORE TO COME