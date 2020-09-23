PAS MP mocks Anwar’s takeover claim as ‘comedic relief’

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhil Shaari has laughed off Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of securing the needed support to take over the government.

The PAS lawmaker also pointedly lauded Anwar for the announcement, saying it would provide Malaysia with needed comedic relief to help raise the country’s spirits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To me personally, Datuk Seri Anwar’s statement must be respected and received well. With the current situation where the country is distressed over rising Covid-19 cases, the country needs some sense of humour to relieve the tension.

“With the emergence of comedic statements such as Datuk Seri Anwar’s today, the rakyat will at least be somewhat entertained,” he said in a statement.

However, he went on to allege that Anwar’s claim was meant to sway the outcome of Sabah state election on Saturday.

The PAS MP said he was confident that “95 per cent” of the country would not believe Anwar’s claim.

Separately, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has denied any of his party lawmakers have agreed to support Anwar and said a formal statement from PAS was forthcoming.

Anwar claimed this afternoon that he has secured a “strong, formidable majority” with which to take over the government from Perikatan Nasional.

PN came to power in March after the PH administration collapsed.