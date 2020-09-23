MCA’s Likas candidate lodges police report over fake nude photos

Dr Chang will compete in a seven-cornered fight in the upcoming Sabah state election. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — MCA’s candidate for Likas Dr Chang Kee Ying has lodged a police report yesterday, after fake nude photographs of her were circulated amid the Sabah state election campaigning.

The Star reported Dr Chang slamming the attempt as a smear campaign and character assassination, while urging the voters to stop distributing the fake pictures.

“It is my ardent belief that an election campaign is a battle of ideologies, political stand and personal capabilities; whereby each candidate will compete fairly on the same platform, without resorting to below-the-belt tricks to smear and assassinate the character of political opponents” she reportedly said.

Dr Chang also accused the move as an attempt to tarnish the image of Barisan Nasional, of which MCA is a component party, and purportedly proof of her opponents’ failure at debating her on policy-related issues.

“I feel for the underaged who would have probably received the content on one social media platform or another,” she reportedly added.

Dr Chang will compete in a seven-cornered fight against Tan Lee Fatt (DAP-Warisan Plus), Jeff Lu Siau Wee (Parti Cinta Sabah), Daniel Isaac Hoong (Usno), Chong Chee Vui (PPRS), Sim Fui (LDP), and Melanie Chia (Independent) in the upcoming Sabah state election.