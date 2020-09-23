Johor Pakatan chief says clueless about crossovers but backs Anwar’s parliamentary majority claim

Aminolhuda (centre) said the Johor government remains under Perikatan Nasional for now. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 23 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Aminolhuda Hassan expressed surprise at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim today to having majority support in Parliament to form a new federal government.

However, Aminolhuda who is from Amanah, affirmed support for Anwar if the latter has the numbers as alleged.

“We were not informed earlier of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s plan and his announcement was made in his capacity as the PKR president and not representing PH.

“The state PH will study any changes to the country’s political landscape before we can comment further,” the Parit Yaani assemblyman told Malay Mail when contacted for comment.

He said the Johor government remains under Perikatan Nasional (PN), but indicated that new talks might take place, depending on instructions from their central party leadership.

“As for now the current state government is maintained. Give us some time as we need to look into the matter,” said Aminolhuda.

Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh also said he was taken aback by Anwar’s announcement.

“We do not have much details yet and are still awaiting instructions from the party’s leadership. I myself have yet to be informed of any changes,” he told Malay Mail.

PN holds a slim majority in the 56-seat Johor assembly with 29 seats against PH’s 27.

The breakdown puts Umno and DAP at 14 seats each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (12), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two) and PAS (one).