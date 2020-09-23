Gabungan Parti Sarawak backing Anwar for Putrajaya? Fake news, says deputy chief minister

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Sept 23 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing today dismissed rumours claiming Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) now supports Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instead of incumbent Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Fake news,” he said when contacted for comment that the Sarawak ruling coalition is now friendly with PH instead of Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidai Tuanku Jaafar also said he is unaware of any friction that could drive a wedge between the cordial ties between GPS and PN parties.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also PBB vice-president, rubbished the rumours about GPS MPs crossing over to PH, saying it was an attempt to create instability.

“GPS is as solid as ever with PN and Muhyiddin.

“We are not easily swayed and could be pulled by our nose... more so by the likes of Anwar.

“He must learn to respect us in Sarawak. No amount of carrot dangling will sway GPS parties,” Karim said.

He said GPS agreed to team up with PN for the sake of Malaysia’s political stability.

“We will not be despicable in creating instability after that,” he added.

Earlier today, Anwar claimed in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that he now commands the majority in Parliament and will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

The federal Opposition leader claimed more than six MPs had crossed to PH’s side, touting them as “Malay-Muslim MPs”.

He proclaimed the Muhyiddin administration to have fallen.