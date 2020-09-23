Despite Anwar’s claim, it’s work as usual for PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when delivering the ‘Kita Prihatin’ special address in Putrajaya, September 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — The Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Perdana Putra proceeded as usual today, despite the news over a claim that his government has fallen coming in at the tail end of the weekly meeting.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made the claim on the Perikatan Nasional government’s fate at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur around noon today saying he had a strong, formidable and convincing majority to form a new government.

Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Muhyiddin in his usual self proceeded to his office to launch The Covid-19 Chronicles of Malaysia (Second Edition) book.

At 2.30pm, Muhyiddin when on air to address the nation in the “Kita Prihatin” special address and went on to announce many new initiatives the government has drawn up under the Prihatin programme.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted in allaying concerns over the claim stating nothing has changed or fallen.

“Just finished Cabinet meeting. Nothing toppled or fell,” Khairy said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba when asked whether the meeting had touched on Anwar’s claim just said “ada ada (yes)”, but did not elaborate further.

Anwar also claimed that he is waiting to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the new development. — Bernama