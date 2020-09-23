Cops identify body found stuffed in burning car in Melaka

Shia’s body was identified through the Biometric Fingerprint Identification System and was confirmed by family members. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, Sept 23 — Police identified the body that was found stuffed in a black bag in a burning Honda Civic Ferio in front of a workshop in the Light Industrial Area in Kuala Ina, Pulau Sebang here last Thursday as that of a 31-year-old wireman, Shia Chun Chai of Gelang Patah, Johor.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris, when contacted by Bernama today, said Shia’s body was identified through the Biometric Fingerprint Identification System (BIOFIS) and was confirmed by family members.

Following which, he said, Shia’s wife, aged 26, and three men, aged between 31 and 38, had been arrested in Johor last Sunday for investigation.

One of the suspect, aged 31 and who is an air-conditioner repairman, is the owner of the burnt car, he said, adding that the woman, who is a housewife, and the other two suspects, a mechanic and a painter, are in remand until Sept 27 to facilitate investigations for Shia’s murder. — Bernama