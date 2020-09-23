Concrete slab crash on SUKE: CIDB to probe three main aspects

A woman escaped with just an injured left hand when a concrete slab from the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) fell and hit her car September 19, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will investigate three main aspects regarding the incident in which a parapet wall slab from the ongoing Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction fell and hit a car, on Saturday.

CIDB chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad ‘Asri Abdul Hamid said the three aspects comprised the construction method, quality of building materials as well as skills and accreditation of skilled workers involved.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 34B and 34C of Act 520 (CIDB Act) pertaining to the contractor’s duty in ensuring the safety of buildings and construction works either during or after construction is carried out.

“If convicted, the contractor can be fined not exceeding RM500,000. Other parties such as the owner of the project (client) and the consulting firm can also be prosecuted if found guilty,” he said in a statement today.

Last Saturday, a one-sq metre concrete slab from a construction site of SUKE fell on a Proton Saga BLM driven by a woman at the Middle Ring Road 2 at about 5.45pm.

The 25-year-old victim was however rescued by members of the public with injuries on her left arm before she was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM. ― Bernama