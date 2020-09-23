Anwar set for ‘important announcement’ in surprise media conference, amid rumours of Putrajaya takeover

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an interview with Bernama in Petaling Jaya September 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced earlier this morning a surprise press conference at noon today, following rumours that Pakatan Harapan has enough support in the Dewan Rakyat to form the federal government.

Anwar is scheduled to give his announcement at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, with the media invite saying he is due to make “an important announcement”.

Malaysiakini reported an anonymous source confirming that Anwar has enough number of MPs supporting him, although they stopped short of revealing the exact numbers of those lawmakers.

Just hours after Anwar’s invite, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also announced a special address scheduled at 2.30pm, dubbed Kita Prihatin.

Perutusan Khas YAB Perdana Menteri. pic.twitter.com/6gH6o9Qlsx — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) September 23, 2020

Muhyiddin’s address will come 30 minutes before a scheduled media roundtable held by Bank Negara Malaysia on the initiatives taken by banking industry to assist borrowers ahead of the end of the loan moratorium period on September 30.

MORE TO COME