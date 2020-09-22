Sports-related businesses can now operate until 2am, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was reached after the government listened to the problems faced by sports-related business operators. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — The operating hours for all sports-related premises have been extended to 2am, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the decision was reached after the government listened to the problems faced by sports-related business operators.

“Recently, I announced that the operating hours for eateries and convenience stores had been extended to 2am. Sports-related businesses such as futsal, on the other hand, had to close at midnight.

“These (sports premises) operators lamented that many (players) only come in to play after Maghrib or Isyak prayers, but by then there are many teams waiting in line. On those grounds, we are now allowing the operating hours to be extended to 2am,” he said at the recovery movement control order (RMCO) media conference here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 136 individuals were detained for flouting RMCO directives yesterday, including in the enhanced movement control order areas in Kedah, who had stepped out of their homes without valid reasons.

Also, 64 illegal migrants and a boat skipper were arrested under Ops Benteng and five vehicles seized, he added. — Bernama