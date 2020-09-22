Sarawak focuses on producing excellent human capital, says CM

Abang Johari said the schools would bring together the best students from all over Sarawak regardless of their backgrounds and the cost of their education would be borne by the state government through the Sarawak Foundation. — Bernama

KUCHING, Sept 22 — Sarawak is focusing on producing excellent human capital through the construction of five state-owned international schools, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the schools would bring together the best students from all over Sarawak regardless of their backgrounds and the cost of their education would be borne by the state government through the Sarawak Foundation.

Abang Johari said students going to the schools would also be taught based on international syllabus.

“The schools will also create healthy competition among the students and those who excel will be given the opportunity to further their studies at the world’s top universities,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the international school project at Jalan Kuching-Serian here today.

The construction of five international schools would be carried out in stages with Kuching being the first location and it is expected to start operations in 2022.

Four more schools will be built in Kota Samarahan, Sibu, Bintulu dan Miri.

Abang Johari said among the prestigious universities that have agreed to provide places for students from the schools are the Cambridge University, London School of Economics, Stanford University and Oxford University. — Bernama