MetMalaysia: Thunderstorm warning in several areas nationwide until 9pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning in several areas throughout the country with heavy rain and strong winds until 9pm.

MetMalaysia in a statement said the states expected to be affected are the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, Penang, Pahang, Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

According to the statement, areas expected to experience similar weather in Kedah are Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu apart from Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar in Perak.

Besides that, areas in Kelantan such as Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang with Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang in Selangor would also be having such bad weather.

In Johor, areas expected to experience bad weather are Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Mersing.

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit (Song, Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh) and Limbang as well as the interior, west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Sandakan (Kinabatangan) in Sabah. — Bernama