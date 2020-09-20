Deputy minister: Illegal utility pipes in drains among causes of floods in Lebuh Ampang

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Sri Dr Santhara Kumar on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Utility pipes installed in the drainage system without the approval of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) have been found to be among the causes of flash floods in Lebuh Ampang recently.

Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar said the problem had been identified and found that the drainage capacity had been reduced by 30 to 40 per cent because of various types of illegal utility pipes installed within the drainage system.

DBKL would take proactive steps to resolve the matter as soon as possible and also information has been requested from various agencies including the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and construction sites to ensure no installation was done without DBKL’s approval.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Rukun Negara 50th Anniversary Celebration forum: ‘Kepercayaan kepada Tuhan Memupuk Perpaduan Rakyat Sejahtera’ at Menara PGRM here today.

Earlier, in his speech when opening the forum, Santhara said the five principles of Rukun Negara would foster unity and instil the spirit of love for the country.

The forum, organised by Sedar Institute, features its Advisor Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai as moderator and five invited panellists.

The five panellists are Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin; Christian Federation of Malaysia chairman Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim; Malaysia Hindu Sangam assistant secretary-general Gowri P.S. Thangaya; Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Daozhang Tan Hoe Chieow and Buddhist Association of Malaysia Charity and Welfare Department head Venerable Sing Kan. — Bernama