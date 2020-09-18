Sabah party denies receiving RM40m from PM Muhyiddin

Chin said the party did not receive RM40 million from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to contest in the state election. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin has vehemently denied that the party is colluding with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 16th Sabah state election.

Chin said the party did not receive RM40 million from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to contest in the state election, as alleged in a fake viral message.

He was dismayed that certain quarters would stoop so low as to spread malicious lies against him, LDP and the party’s honorary life president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat on social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

“This is a personal attack against us.

“We deny any involvement with them (PN),” Chin said to the press during his walkabout in Sinsuran here yesterday.

He was commenting on the allegation that Chong and him have received RM40 million from Muhyiddin to contest 40 seats in the state election, which has been spread on social media. There is another viral message that caused harm to the reputation of a LDP member.

He said the party had lodged a report with the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and urged both authorities to investigate and take action against the perpetrators.

Chin said he was appalled that the perpetrators would resort to using dirty tactics to fish for votes or advance their personal agendas during the state election, particularly for Chinese constituencies.

“I do not see personal attacks being made against political leaders vying for Kadazan and Malay seats.”

He said the state election ought to be a fair fight among gentlemen, instead of using personal attacks or unethical means to discredit opponents.

He hoped that the people would realize the true colours of these political leaders and condemn their wrongdoings.

More importantly, Chin urged the public, especially the Chinese community, not to disseminate unsubstantiated allegations on social media, especially on WhatsApp, because they could be charged for aiding and abetting the spread of false news.

“We have filed a report to MCMC and the police. The MCMC could trace the phone numbers of WhatsApp users who spread fake news.

“It is not worth it to be prosecuted in court over a WhatsApp message.”

Chin said the party would hold ceramahs (political talks) next week to disseminate correct information to the voters.

“A lot of the people we talked to are confused by the fake news.

“We hope we have enough time to provide them with the right information.”

On another note, Chin urged the electorate in Likas, Kapayan and Luyang state seats not to be misled by Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates who were contesting under the Warisan logo.

“The DAP candidates are telling the constituents that voting for them will be in support of Warisan.

“The fact is, they ultimately listen to Lim Guan Eng, not Shafie Apdal.”

Hence, he urged voters to give their support to LDP in the three seats.

On a separate matter, Chin received complaint from voter of a large pothole in front of the Customs Department in Kota Kianbalu that potentially be a hazard to motorists.

He urged the Kota Kinabalu City Hall to immediately repair the road for the safety of road users. — Borneo Post



