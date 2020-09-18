Petaling Jaya road bully who harassed cop driver arrested

PJ district police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 34-year-old victim was reported to have made a ‘U’ turn at the traffic light in Palm Spring Kota Damansara before running into a motorist who refused to give way to him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A man was arrested in connection with a road bully incident in front of the Mutiara Damansara Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) bus stop yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 3.20pm incident, the 34-year-old victim was reported to have made a “U” turn at the traffic light in Palm Spring Kota Damansara, here before running into a motorist who refused to give way to him.

He said the 52-year-old suspect, who was driving a Proton Saga vehicle was not happy with the action and began to drive closely towards the Perodua Myvi car belonging to a policeman.

“The suspect then tailgated the victim’s car from behind before overtaking and abruptly stopping his car in front of the victim’s car, causing the victim to stop,” he told Bernama today.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect then got out of the car and scolded the victim using offensive words.

“Both individuals lodged a police report, but the suspect refused to cooperate with the investigating officer who tried to explain the reasons for his arrest.

“The suspect shouted and ranted before snatching a copy of the report held by the officer,” he said.

Nik Ezanee, following his action, the suspect was remanded by the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the duties of a civil servant.

In a separate development, a man with 11 criminal records for fraud was arrested after he was found to be offering “Datukship” from the Kelantan Palace for a sum of RM20,000.

Nik Ezanee said the 58-year-old victim, a member of the security forces, was reportedly introduced to the 32-year-old suspect by his colleague.

“The victim initially refused to accept the offer but after being persuaded and urged, the victim finally agreed and made the payment in stages,” he said.

According to him a report on the case was made on October 20, 2015 at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

“Police arrested the suspect in Kuantan, Pahang at 11.40am yesterday before handing him over to the Petaling Jaya police where he has been remanded for two days. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama