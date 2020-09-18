Mohamed Kadri re-elected Malaysian Advertisers Association president for two-year term

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — The Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA), which represents the interest of advertisers in all areas of commercial communication, has re-elected Coca-Cola Far East Limited (Coca-Cola Malaysia) public affairs and communications director Mohamed Kadri Mohamed Taib as its new president for the 2020-2022 term.

Working closely with him will be re-elected vice president, Baba Products (M) Sdn Bhd’s advertising and promotions head Claudian Navin Stanislaus.

Both were re-elected at the industry body’s recent Annual General Meeting held in Petaling Jaya.

Mohamed Kadri and Stanislaus will be leading MAA’s newly-elected council members from CIMB Bank Berhad, Heineken Malaysia Berhad, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd, Nippon Paint (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Mondelez Malaysia Sales Sdn Bhd, Tune Group Sdn Bhd, Procter and Gamble, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd and Unilever (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Mohamed Kadri said he and Stanislaus will continue to drive the industry, uphold its values, and strengthen initiatives adopted by MAA.

He added that the association will focus on making its strategy of ‘Inspire, Ignite, Impart and Influence’ more dynamic.

“A key area will be to enhance government stakeholders’ perception of MAA.

“We will regularly update them on industry innovations so that government policies correspond to the fast-changing advertising trends,” Mohamed Kadri said in a statement issued today.

Active in the marketing communication industry for more than 30 years, Mohamed Kadri is also the current vice-chairman of the Advertising Standards Advisory (ASA) and has been actively representing ASA and MAA on various advertising committees of regulators such as the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism.

MAA was established in 1964 as the voice of Malaysian advertisers dedicated to marketing and brand-building. The industry body represents 70 major advertisers with a collective ad spend of about RM5 billion.